Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow: Anjelah Johnson's Chicken & Waffles Encounter

Dangerous situations happen more often than imagined for the actor

The second episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow kicks off with actress Anjelah Johnson sharing a time her junk food craving turned into a night she'll never forget.

"All I know is that when my brain decides that only junk food will satisfy me, I have to have it even if I'm in a dangerous situation," she says prepping the story.  

Watch above as Anjelah's puppet reenacts one particular night that shifted from trying to fulfill her appetite for chicken and waffles to being stuck up in an armed robbery.

Next, watch Anjelah Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. confide in Wilmer and get deep in episode 2 of Hot Tub Aftershow. Catch all-new episodes of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesdays at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

