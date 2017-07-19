FUSE

Puppet Hot Tub Aftershow Episode 2: Anjelah Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr.

Things get little deep when the two actors join Wilmer, but what happens in the hot tub, stays in the hot tub

This week we have actress Anjelah Johnson and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. stopping by the Hot Tub Aftershow and this episode is all about the star's unusual encounters as told on The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow.

Anjelah's bizarre experience all started with a stick-up at the Los Angeles-based Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles, then led to a flirty LAPD cop followed by an odd confrontation with one conniving dude at the hood taco stand. But it was worth it because as Anjelah tells it, “If you want a good taco, you gotta go to the hood.” 

Also, watch Damon Jr. tell Wilmer all about when his germaphobic habits begun and what one should do when an angry topless woman comes knocking on your door... Oh boy!

Missed the first episode of Hot Tub Aftershow? Watch Lil Jon and Amber Rose give Wilmer one-on-one details about their untold stories from Utah ski trips to strip clubs below. Catch an all-new episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesdays at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

