Puppet Hot Tub Aftershow Episode 4: Karrueche Tran

Can Wilmer pry the hot stud's name out of Karrueche?

Karrueche Tran's marionette self kicks it with puppet Wilmer during the Hot Tub Aftershow shortly after sharing her The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow story that got too real.

Watch the two doppelgangers hash out their thoughts on afterparties, the super hot musician who still remains nameless, and the advantages of puppet life.

Catch new episodes of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesdays at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Next, watch Big Freedia and Amanda Cerny make a pit stop at Wilmer's hot tub to talk about their unforgettable, trippy and somewhat sh!tty girl down experiences in Europe

