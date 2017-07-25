FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Fuse Original

Top 7 Childhood Things That Prepared You For Adulthood

Watch Ella count down seven adult things we've been training for since a kid

Many things have shaped us into the fully functioning adults we are today, but did you ever think that play time as a kid may have helped most of all? Our latest installment of Top 7 counts down activities you've been training for since you were a youngster. 

Watch above as Ella breaks down how activities like climbing in the jungle gym may have helped overcome your fear of heights. 

So forget the 5k this weekend, grab your friends, and play a game of tag—or how 'bout you blow off that rock climbing trip and hit the jungle gym? While you're paying homage to your childhood, check out a few childlike, carefree things we still do in adulthood.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Web Exclusive

Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 3: The Can't-Miss Gems of Harlem

July 25, 2017

Web Exclusive

Fluffy At Home Ep. 3: Gabriel Iglesias Hooks a Fan Up With Fluffy Merch

July 25, 2017

Shot of happy young adults bonding outdoors on a warm sunny day http://195.154.178.81/DATA/i_collage/pu/shoots/784346.jpgFuse Original

7 Childhood Things That Prepared You For Adulthood

News

Drake Previews New Song in Most Drake Way Possible: Watch

July 2017

Photo of the Day: Kendrick Goes Double Platinum

Interview

2007 Throwback: Linkin Park Explain 'Minutes to Midnight' Title

In-Depth

'AHS' Season 7: Ryan Murphy Teases Sarah Paulson & Evan Peters' Characters

SAN JOSE, CA - DECEMBER 03: Justin Bieber performs at the NOW 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in SNews

Read Why Justin Bieber Cancelled His Purpose World Tour

Load More