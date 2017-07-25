Fuse Original
Top 7 Childhood Things That Prepared You For Adulthood
Watch Ella count down seven adult things we've been training for since a kid
July 25, 2017
Many things have shaped us into the fully functioning adults we are today, but did you ever think that play time as a kid may have helped most of all? Our latest installment of Top 7 counts down activities you've been training for since you were a youngster.
Watch above as Ella breaks down how activities like climbing in the jungle gym may have helped overcome your fear of heights.
So forget the 5k this weekend, grab your friends, and play a game of tag—or how 'bout you blow off that rock climbing trip and hit the jungle gym? While you're paying homage to your childhood, check out a few childlike, carefree things we still do in adulthood.
User Comments