Bea Miller Set to Unveil Full 'Spectrum' of Colors on Upcoming Full-Length Album
Gearing up for yet another EP release, Bea Miller sat down with Fuse to talk Chapter Three: Yellow, the final installment of the pop singer's color trilogy of EPs.
While Chapter One: Blue evoked sadder sentiments and Chapter Two: Red went bold and angry, this latest project is all about positivity and moving past personal struggle. "I've been kind of taking people through a journey...of going through something that's awful in your life, and then being sad about it, and then kind of being angry that you've been sad, then being powered by that to move onto something better," she explains.
Miller, who has the ability to see and feel colors when hearing certain sounds (a phenomenon known as sound-to-color synesthesia), plans to combine her three EPs into a full-length album later this year.
"Just because you're feeling your Chapter One: Blue doesn't mean your Chapter Two: Red isn't gonna come eventually," she says. "In that same sense, you use the three primary colors to create any color in the spectrum, so I think that the album's gonna be called Spectrum."
Below, watch Miller dive deeper into her synesthesia skills by linking colors to artists like Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Prince and more:
