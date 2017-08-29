Bea Miller Set to Unveil Full 'Spectrum' of Colors on Upcoming Full-Length Album

Gearing up for yet another EP release, Bea Miller sat down with Fuse to talk Chapter Three: Yellow, the final installment of the pop singer's color trilogy of EPs.

While Chapter One: Blue evoked sadder sentiments and Chapter Two: Red went bold and angry, this latest project is all about positivity and moving past personal struggle. "I've been kind of taking people through a journey...of going through something that's awful in your life, and then being sad about it, and then kind of being angry that you've been sad, then being powered by that to move onto something better," she explains.