Watch Bea Miller Flex Her Synesthesia Skills With a Game of Color Association

Rising act Bea Miller isn't just a talented vocalist—the 18-year-old pop singer also boasts the ability to see and feel colors when hearing certain sounds, a phenomenon known as sound-to-color synesthesia (or chromesthesia for the fancy folks).

Sitting down with Fuse for a quick game of Artist Color Association, Miller was asked to pick musicians who best represented six different colors. For the color red, she went with OG act Led Zeppelin, adding, "Red is usually anger. But sometimes, very happy songs are a bright red to me, which is a very huge contrast."