FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Watch Bea Miller Flex Her Synesthesia Skills With a Game of Color Association

With the ability to literally see colors when hearing certain sounds, the 18-year-old singer pairs different hues with the artists who best represent them

Rising act Bea Miller isn't just a talented vocalist—the 18-year-old pop singer also boasts the ability to see and feel colors when hearing certain sounds, a phenomenon known as sound-to-color synesthesia (or chromesthesia for the fancy folks).

Sitting down with Fuse for a quick game of Artist Color Association, Miller was asked to pick musicians who best represented six different colors. For the color red, she went with OG act Led Zeppelin, adding, "Red is usually anger. But sometimes, very happy songs are a bright red to me, which is a very huge contrast."

Miller also revealed color pairings for French MontanaHalseyPrince and Hayley Williams. When it came to yellow, she immediately linked the eye-catching color to Miley Cyrus, who best reflected yellow's intricate shades.

"A lot of the times I see blue, I see the same shade of blue. But yellow is always different shades, and I feel like Miley has gone through so many different versions of Miley," Miller explains.

Speaking of Miley, take it back to 2014 when Miller praised her fellow pop songstress for having "no regard for anyone's opinion":

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Interview

Watch Bea Miller Flex Her Synesthesia Skills With a Game of Color Association

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: A-Trak celebrates the awesome taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar swinging through the Pepsi Zero Chill fun sLollapalooza 2017

A-Trak on Future Music Plans, Favorite New Artists & Respectful Brands at Lolla

Chester Bennington and wife Samantha from Linkin Park**exclusive** ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)Yikes

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Calls Funeral 'Disgusting, Delusional Display'

New Video

Darren Criss Taps 'Stranger Things' Star For Computer Games' 'Lost Boys Life' Video

SANTA CLARA, CA - JULY 14: (L-R) Matthew Russell, Trevor Dahl and KEVI of Cheat Codes pose for a portrait session at CaliforExclusive

Cheat Codes Share Their Top 5 Favorite Collaborations Ever

Why?

Joker & Harley Quinn Movie Will Be Like 'When Harry Met Sally on Benzedrine'

_MG_3308.CR2Happy Anniversary!

'Def Comedy Jam 25' Netflix Special: See the Stacked Lineup

Sail Away

Enter Now: You Could Win a Cabin on the 'Warped Rewind at Sea' Cruise

Load More