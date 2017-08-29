FUSE

Behind the Bar: A$AP Ferg Makes His Sweet & Spicy Cognac Drink, Talks Guest-Heavy 'Still Striving' Mixtape

While making his spicy and sweet signature hibiscus-infused cognac drink, the rapper reflects on his growth from 'Trap Lord,' 'Always Strive and Prosper' to his latest project 'Still Striving'

A$AP Ferg made his "arrival" known by creating art with a community of legends and newcomers when he dropped follow-up project Still Striving on August 18. The 14-track mixtape features an ample amount of artists from Cam'ronBusta RhymesRick Ross to Dave East and A$AP Mob's own Playboi Carti.

The Harlem native stopped by Fuse to introduce his cool, refreshing cocktail "The Hennessy Uptown," give a demonstration of how to achieve the sweet-but-spicy zang, and the reason behind all the collaborations on his latest release Still Striving.

After elaborating on all the collaborations and what it was like having an open-door studio policy with his recent release, Ferg touched on getting personal on the last track "Tango," giving his fans his current thoughts and feeling depressed. "I was depressed for a long time, I wasn't sure if I wanted to continue making music," says the 28-year-old. "You know 'is it even worth it, is people respecting art anymore?'"

Watch the full interview above and give the artist's signature drink "The Uptown," infused with the following ingredients, a shot:

  • 3 oz. Hibiscus Tea
  • 1/4 oz. Cinnamon Syrup
  • 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 1.5 oz. Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege
  • Float of Creme de Cassis

Next, watch Ferg open up about collaborations on his sophomore album Always Strive and Prosper, how he goes through the creative process of making his songs better, what it was like working with Missy Elliott and what he's got in mind for a Taylor Swift collaboration.

Behind The Bar

