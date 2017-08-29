Behind the Bar: A$AP Ferg Makes His Sweet & Spicy Cognac Drink, Talks Guest-Heavy 'Still Striving' Mixtape
A$AP Ferg made his "arrival" known by creating art with a community of legends and newcomers when he dropped follow-up project Still Striving on August 18. The 14-track mixtape features an ample amount of artists from Cam'ron, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross to Dave East and A$AP Mob's own Playboi Carti.
The Harlem native stopped by Fuse to introduce his cool, refreshing cocktail "The Hennessy Uptown," give a demonstration of how to achieve the sweet-but-spicy zang, and the reason behind all the collaborations on his latest release Still Striving.
After elaborating on all the collaborations and what it was like having an open-door studio policy with his recent release, Ferg touched on getting personal on the last track "Tango," giving his fans his current thoughts and feeling depressed. "I was depressed for a long time, I wasn't sure if I wanted to continue making music," says the 28-year-old. "You know 'is it even worth it, is people respecting art anymore?'"
Watch the full interview above and give the artist's signature drink "The Uptown," infused with the following ingredients, a shot:
- 3 oz. Hibiscus Tea
- 1/4 oz. Cinnamon Syrup
- 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
- 1.5 oz. Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege
- Float of Creme de Cassis
