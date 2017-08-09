FUSE

Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: Celebrating Backstreet Boys' Debut Album Turning 20

Bianca Gracie and special guest, 'K-Stop' co-host Tina Xu, look back at the boy band's breakthrough self-titled debut album

Hey home skillets! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week we're joined by Tina Xu, Fuse's own web producer and co-host of K-Stop podcast, as we celebrate all things Backstreet Boys! The iconic boy band's self-titled debut album turns 20 years old this week (can you believe it?!) and we dive into all of our favorite moments from BSB's breakthrough era. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.

Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite songs from Backstreet Boys
—The ongoing BSB vs. *NSYNC competition that will never get old!
—The latest updates on Disney's upcoming Aladdin and The Lion King live-action reboots

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue       
Find Tina on Twitter at @hey_tinaaa    

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with guest co-host and former Steven's Untitled Rock Show host Steven Smith where we celebrate all the best music, artists and pop culture moments from 2007:

