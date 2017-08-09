'Besterday' Podcast: Celebrating Backstreet Boys' Debut Album Turning 20

Hey home skillets! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week we're joined by Tina Xu, Fuse's own web producer and co-host of K-Stop podcast, as we celebrate all things Backstreet Boys! The iconic boy band's self-titled debut album turns 20 years old this week (can you believe it?!) and we dive into all of our favorite moments from BSB's breakthrough era. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Our favorite songs from Backstreet Boys

—The ongoing BSB vs. *NSYNC competition that will never get old!

—The latest updates on Disney's upcoming Aladdin and The Lion King live-action reboots And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

