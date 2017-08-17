'Besterday' Podcast: 'Superbad' Turns 10, Celebrating the Movie's Comedic Brilliance

What's up cool dudes! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week we're joined by Ben Lester, who is Translation's community manager by day and badass social media film critic by night, as we celebrate one of the best comedies of our generation—Superbad! The movie turns 10 years old today (Aug. 17), so we had to dive into all of our favorite moments as well as how the cast has grown since its release. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —The characters we related to the most

—Our all-time favorite moments from the movie

—Reflecting on Judd Apatow's Hollywood takeover in the mid-'00s

—The Netflix vs. Disney streaming wars And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

