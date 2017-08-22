Freak in the Streets: Big Freedia Finds Out How Far People Go on the First Date

Gearing up for the new season of her hit series Big Freedia Bounces Back , starting Tues., Sept. 12, the Queen Diva hit the streets of New Orleans to find out just how freaky people are. In this edition of our digital series Freak in the Streets, Freedia finds out how far people will go on the first date.

"I've never dated anybody," one girl says after her friends answer. Once the group walks away, Freedia shares her true thoughts: "She gotta get some d-ck!" From "it depends on the chemistry" to "go big or go home," watch the hilarious segment above as Freedia gets tourists and NOLA locals to spill all the tea as they walk through the French Quarter.

