FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Get Freaky

Freak in the Streets: Big Freedia Finds Out How Far People Go on the First Date

In our new Freak in the Streets digital series, Queen Freedia heads to the French Quarter to find out just how freaky people will get on the first date

Gearing up for the new season of her hit series Big Freedia Bounces Back, starting Tues., Sept. 12, the Queen Diva hit the streets of New Orleans to find out just how freaky people are. In this edition of our digital series Freak in the Streets, Freedia finds out how far people will go on the first date.

"I've never dated anybody," one girl says after her friends answer. Once the group walks away, Freedia shares her true thoughts: "She gotta get some d-ck!" From "it depends on the chemistry" to "go big or go home," watch the hilarious segment above as Freedia gets tourists and NOLA locals to spill all the tea as they walk through the French Quarter.

Below, check out the explosive trailer for the new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, starting Tuesday, September 12 at 10PMFind Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, prep for the new season by watching full episodes of past seasons on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming now on Hulu.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

New Video

Watch Good Charlotte's Angst-Ridden 'War' Video

Stranger ThingsNews

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Is Officially Happening

Get Freaky

Freak in the Streets: Big Freedia Finds Out How Far People Go on the First Date

Hooray!

Angels & Airwaves Fans, Rejoice! An Acoustic EP Is Here

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars performs at Jones Beach Theater while on the road with Muse JulNew Music

Thirty Seconds to Mars Drop Empowering 'Walk on Water' Song: Listen

Resistance

Watch Prophets of Rage's Powerful 'Radical Eyes' Video

In-Depth

The Complete Guide to BTS' 'Love Yourself' Comeback: Final Highlight Reel Video Drops

In-Depth

'AHS' Season 7: See the Disgusting Opening Credits

Load More