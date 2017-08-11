Love & Bounce Music: Big Freedia & Boyfriend Devon's Relationship Over the Years

Whether you're a new Big Freedia fan or you've been watching our hit series for years, the Big Freedia Bounces Back season premiere on Tues. September 12 is a big deal. But before the sixth season starts, there's a lot to recap from the past five, including all the good (and bad) we've seen Freedia go through with her man of over 10 years, Devon.

From rumors of Devon cheating and legal problems, to couples counseling and a surprise proposal, let's just say it's been a LOT. Refresh your memory of the couple's dramatic love story with our recap above.