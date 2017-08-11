FUSE

Recap

Love & Bounce Music: Big Freedia & Boyfriend Devon's Relationship Over the Years

Before the new season of 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' starts Sept. 12, let's look back at the ups and downs of Freedia's love affair with her man Devon over the past five seasons of her hit Fuse series

Whether you're a new Big Freedia fan or you've been watching our hit series for years, the Big Freedia Bounces Back season premiere on Tues. September 12 is a big deal. But before the sixth season starts, there's a lot to recap from the past five, including all the good (and bad) we've seen Freedia go through with her man of over 10 years, Devon.

From rumors of Devon cheating and legal problems, to couples counseling and a surprise proposal, let's just say it's been a LOT. Refresh your memory of the couple's dramatic love story with our recap above.

Freedia's up and downs with Devon aren't all we've seen on the Queen of Bounce's hit show over the past five seasons. From collaborating with Beyoncé and publishing her memoir, to tearing down stages around the world and putting out her own apps, we've been there for it all. 

Watch a recap of Freedia's career highlights below:

Love & Bounce Music: Big Freedia & Devon's Relationship Over the Years

