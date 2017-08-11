FUSE

Recap

Big Freedia's Career Highlights Over the Past Five Seasons

Before the new season of 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' starts Sept. 12, look back at all Freedia's amazing moments we've been there for over the past five seasons of her hit Fuse series

Whether you're a new Big Freedia fan or you've been watching our hit series for years, the Big Freedia Bounces Back season premiere on Tues. September 12 is exciting. But before the sixth season starts, there's a lot to recap from the past five–especially all of Freedia's amazing career achievements.

From collaborating with artists like Beyoncé and Diplo, to winning awards, hitting music festivals around the world, and publishing her memoir with Simon & Schuster, it's been a crazy five seasons so far, and she's only getting bigger in season six.

Above, watch a recap of all the incredible moments in Freedia's career we've been there for, and get ready for more when the new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back starts Tues. September 12. Oh, and did we mention this season Freedia's expanded to 1-hour episodes?

Below, watch a recap of all Freedia's ups and downs with boyfriend Devon over the past seasons of our hit series, before the drama kicks off again for season six:

