Big Freedia's Career Highlights Over the Past Five Seasons

Whether you're a new Big Freedia fan or you've been watching our hit series for years, the Big Freedia Bounces Back season premiere on Tues. September 12 is exciting. But before the sixth season starts, there's a lot to recap from the past five–especially all of Freedia's amazing career achievements.

From collaborating with artists like Beyoncé and Diplo, to winning awards, hitting music festivals around the world, and publishing her memoir with Simon & Schuster, it's been a crazy five seasons so far, and she's only getting bigger in season six.