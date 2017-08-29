Big Freedia & Celeb Chef Ronnie Woo Get Steamy in the Kitchen
If you've ever watched Big Freedia Bounces Back, you know Freedia feels just as comfortable in the kitchen as she does on stage. Whether she's spinning her ass or spinning a spoon, the results are sure to be everything. Reminder: Freedia's back with an all-new season starting Tues. Sept. 12 at 10PM.
Above, watch Freedia head to celebrity chef Ronnie Woo's house where he helps her transcribe her famous "booty poppin' potatoes" recipe. Plus, the sexy chef cooks up his own take on potatoes, all while flirting his ass off. When Freedia's manager Reid shows up ready to eat, it becomes an all-out cook-off.
Whose potatoes will rule? Will Reid go the safe route and automatically pick his boss Freedia, or will the flirty Chef Ronnie Woo's cheesy potatoes take the crown? Watch the hilarious clip above now to find out.
Below, check out the explosive trailer for the new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back, starting Tuesday, September 12 at 10PM. Find Fuse with our channel finder. Plus, prep for the new season by watching full episodes of past seasons on the Fuse TV app for mobile, Roku and Apple TV, or streaming now on Hulu.
User Comments