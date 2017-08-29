Big Freedia & Celeb Chef Ronnie Woo Get Steamy in the Kitchen

If you've ever watched Big Freedia Bounces Back, you know Freedia feels just as comfortable in the kitchen as she does on stage. Whether she's spinning her ass or spinning a spoon, the results are sure to be everything. Reminder: Freedia's back with an all-new season starting Tues. Sept. 12 at 10PM.

Above, watch Freedia head to celebrity chef Ronnie Woo's house where he helps her transcribe her famous "booty poppin' potatoes" recipe. Plus, the sexy chef cooks up his own take on potatoes, all while flirting his ass off. When Freedia's manager Reid shows up ready to eat, it becomes an all-out cook-off.