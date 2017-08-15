FUSE

'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Season Six Trailer: First Look at the Explosive New Season

The Queen is back for a new season of her hit Fuse series, starting Tuesday, Sept. 12! With a new title and hour-long episodes, Freedia's taking her career to the next level, but will her team get in formation?

"This is my year to show these motherf-ckers how I really slay!" Big Freedia proclaims in our trailer for the all-new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back. The sixth season of the bounce queen's hit Fuse docu-series kicks off Tuesday, September 12 at 10PM. After battling serious legal woes last season, Freedia's got a second chance and she's not taking anything for granted.

In her biggest season yet (one-hour episodes are here!) our favorite ass-shaker is focused and ready to bounce back, better than ever! The question is, are all her Team Freedia day ones, including drama-prone boyfriend Devon, ready to rise to the occasion, too?

Watch the explosive Big Freedia trailer above for a first look at a revitalized Queen Freedia and the drama that erupts when friendships and business intertwine. Will Freedia's past hold her back or will her drive see her star shooting to new levels? Find out when the new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back starts Tuesday, September 12 at 10PM on Fuse. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Gear up for the new season by watching past seasons here on Fuse.tv, on the Fuse TV mobile app, or streaming on Hulu. Below, watch a recap of Big Freedia's biggest career moments over the past seasons so far:

