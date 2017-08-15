'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Season Six Trailer: First Look at the Explosive New Season

"This is my year to show these motherf-ckers how I really slay!" Big Freedia proclaims in our trailer for the all-new season of Big Freedia Bounces Back. The sixth season of the bounce queen's hit Fuse docu-series kicks off Tuesday, September 12 at 10PM. After battling serious legal woes last season, Freedia's got a second chance and she's not taking anything for granted.

In her biggest season yet (one-hour episodes are here!) our favorite ass-shaker is focused and ready to bounce back, better than ever! The question is, are all her Team Freedia day ones, including drama-prone boyfriend Devon, ready to rise to the occasion, too?