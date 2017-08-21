FUSE

Interview

Billie Eilish Talks 'Don't Smile at Me' EP, Hopes to Work With Tyler, The Creator

Watch producer/brother Finneas interview the LA singer-songwriter and discuss 'don't smile at me' EP process, upcoming tour and new music

After the viral success of "Oceans Eyes" and "Bored" featuring on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why soundtrack, rising singer Billie Eilish is "satisfied" her debut EP Don't Smile at Me is officially here. 

The Interscope signee began working on her EP, produced by brother Finneas, a little over a year ago and knew the creative direction she wanted to go in for the album. The concept for the visuals just came to Eilish without much though. "I was like I want to be in a yellow room on a red ladder, in a red outfit and a thousand chains and so I did it," she says. 

On top of the EP, the 15-year-old is ready to hit the road and go on her first tour. Fans can "expect the unexpected" for her upcoming tour which kicks off October 4 in Santa Ana, CA. Watch in full above as Finneas interviews Eilish and they talk plans for the near future. 

