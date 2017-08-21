Billie Eilish Talks 'Don't Smile at Me' EP, Hopes to Work With Tyler, The Creator

After the viral success of "Oceans Eyes" and "Bored" featuring on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why soundtrack, rising singer Billie Eilish is "satisfied" her debut EP Don't Smile at Me is officially here.

The Interscope signee began working on her EP, produced by brother Finneas, a little over a year ago and knew the creative direction she wanted to go in for the album. The concept for the visuals just came to Eilish without much though. "I was like I want to be in a yellow room on a red ladder, in a red outfit and a thousand chains and so I did it," she says.