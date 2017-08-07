FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 5: Indian Hot Chicken Pakora in Nashville

Chef Aatul Jain of famed Chauhan Ale & Masala House teaches Gabriel Iglesias the tricks to mastering this fusion dish

    In this week's episode of Fluffy's Food Adventures, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias experiences the wonders of Nashville's diverse culinary scene. Home of hot chicken, the city is also home to Chauhan Ale & Masala House, where Chef Aatul Jain goes behind the counter to teach Fluffy how to make Indian Hot Chicken Pakora.

    Right off the bat, it's apparent that Fluffy needs a few pointers on knife handling. For the best cuts, Aatul advises holding your food steady with your free hand and keeping the knife tip in contact with the cutting board.

    Now comes the fun part—spices!

    Garam masala, a sacred powder of ground spices, is added to the batter. After battering up and frying the chicken, Aatul dusts the pakoras with "ghost pepper," or bhut jolokia, before serving it alongside his ghost pepper sauce.

    The final result? A luscious, spicy pakora that tingles your entire mouth.

    Don't miss an all-new Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday at 10 PM on Fuse! Love watching Gabe test out his culinary skills? Check out last week's episode of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring crispy maple chicken donuts in Atlanta:

    Tags: 

    User Comments

    Advertisement

    Recommended

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Web Exclusive

    Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 5: Indian Hot Chicken Pakora in Nashville

    August 07, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Vance Joy performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (PhotoLollapalooza 2017

    The Best Moments of Lollapalooza 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Charli XCX (R) performs with special guest Halsey on Day Four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on AugusOn the Scene

    Charli XCX Brought Lolla's Most Girl-Powerful Set

    On the Scene

    MGK Gets Emotional Tributing Chester Bennington at Lolla

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Zara Larsson performs at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael HickeyOn the Scene

    Zara Larsson's Best Vocals at Lolla: A Minute-by-Minute Breakdown

    CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Chance the Rapper performs during Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 5, 2017 in Chicago, IlliOn the Scene

    Chance the Rapper Reigns at Huge Hometown Show at Lollapalooza

    Live Shots

    Lollapalooza 2017: The Best Live Photos

    Lollapalooza 2017

    Léon Shares Details On 'Surround Me' Music Video, Says New Single Is Coming

    Load More