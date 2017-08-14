Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 6: Cajun Fried Mac & Cheese Balls in New Orleans

Foodies and Channing Tatum fans alike may be familiar with New Orleans party spot Saints & Sinners, the Bourbon Street institution serving up Cajun-inspired eats paired with delicious cocktails. In the final installment of Fluffy Off the Menu, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias stops by to learn about Cajun Fried Mac & Cheese Balls from S&S co-owner Keith Kurtz.

"I own this with Channing Tatum, but nobody cares about me," Kurtz says. "All the bachelorettes come here because, you know, Channing Tatum owns it. So they always go, 'Is the owner here?' They send me up to the table, and they're like, '...Oh.'"