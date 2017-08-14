FUSE

Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 6: Cajun Fried Mac & Cheese Balls in New Orleans

Saints & Sinners owner Keith Kurtz takes this classic comfort dish to a new level, incorporating béchamel and remoulade sauces

    Foodies and Channing Tatum fans alike may be familiar with New Orleans party spot Saints & Sinners, the Bourbon Street institution serving up Cajun-inspired eats paired with delicious cocktails. In the final installment of Fluffy Off the Menu, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias stops by to learn about Cajun Fried Mac & Cheese Balls from S&S co-owner Keith Kurtz.

    "I own this with Channing Tatum, but nobody cares about me," Kurtz says. "All the bachelorettes come here because, you know, Channing Tatum owns it. So they always go, 'Is the owner here?' They send me up to the table, and they're like, '...Oh.'"

    But today is all about Kurtz. And his balls.

    With the help of a Simon Phoenix look-a-like, Fluffy and Kurtz create a remarkably cheesy béchamel sauce, which they then mix with the macaroni pasta. After the mixture cools down, they form their balls, fry them to the appropriate color, and inject a fancy remoulade sauce.

    Talk about elevated comfort food!

    Don't miss the Fluffy's Food Adventures Season 3 finale Tuesday at 10 PM on Fuse! Love watching Gabe test out his culinary skills? Check out last week's episode of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring Indian Hot Chicken Pakora in Nashville:

    Web Exclusive

    August 14, 2017

