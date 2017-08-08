FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 5: Honky-Tonks & Johnny Cash in Nashville

Gabriel Iglesias recommends a few spots to visit in "the home of country music and bad decisions"

    Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is back with another edition of Fluffy's Hot Spots, this time spotlighting the gems of Nashville, Tennessee, or "the home of country music and bad decisions."

    Kicking off Fluffy's list of must-sees is the Johnny Cash Museum, full of memorabilia and photos of the legendary performer. From his ups to his downs, this museum features pretty much anything you'd want to know about him. The Lane Motor Museum, filled with badass European cars, is another worthy museum option.

    Want to visit a true Nashville institution? Tootsies Orchid Lounge (not a strip club!) is a famous honky-tonk that once served names like Kris Kristofferson, Faron Young, and Willie Nelson. So stop by for some live music, cold beer and good vibes!

    Catch an all-new Fluffy's Food Adventures tonight at 10 PM on Fuse! Below, check out Episode 5 of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring a lesson on how to cook up Indian Hot Chicken Pakora at Nashville's Chauhan Ale & Masala House:

    Tags: 

    User Comments

    Advertisement

    Recommended

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Web Exclusive

    Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 5: Honky-Tonks & Johnny Cash in Nashville

    August 08, 2017

    Emotional

    Watch Kesha's Tear-Jerking Live Performance of 'Praying'

    August 2017

    Photo of the Day: Festival Queen

    Lollapalooza 2017

    London Grammar on 'Truth is a Beautiful Thing' Risks, Working With Director Tony Kaye

    Prince and Beyonce perform a medley of his hits at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Michael Caulfield/News

    Preview Beyoncé's Foreword to Upcoming Prince Book

    Awards

    Here Are Your 2017 MTV VMAs Performers So Far

    Interview

    Watch Waterparks Play Draw That Band, Praise Good Charlotte & More

    It's Lit!

    'Deadpool 2': See the First Look of Josh Brolin as Cable

    Load More