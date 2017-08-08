Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 5: Honky-Tonks & Johnny Cash in Nashville
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is back with another edition of Fluffy's Hot Spots, this time spotlighting the gems of Nashville, Tennessee, or "the home of country music and bad decisions."
Kicking off Fluffy's list of must-sees is the Johnny Cash Museum, full of memorabilia and photos of the legendary performer. From his ups to his downs, this museum features pretty much anything you'd want to know about him. The Lane Motor Museum, filled with badass European cars, is another worthy museum option.
Want to visit a true Nashville institution? Tootsies Orchid Lounge (not a strip club!) is a famous honky-tonk that once served names like Kris Kristofferson, Faron Young, and Willie Nelson. So stop by for some live music, cold beer and good vibes!
Catch an all-new Fluffy's Food Adventures tonight at 10 PM on Fuse! Below, check out Episode 5 of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring a lesson on how to cook up Indian Hot Chicken Pakora at Nashville's Chauhan Ale & Masala House:
User Comments