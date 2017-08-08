Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 5: Honky-Tonks & Johnny Cash in Nashville

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is back with another edition of Fluffy's Hot Spots, this time spotlighting the gems of Nashville, Tennessee, or "the home of country music and bad decisions."

Kicking off Fluffy's list of must-sees is the Johnny Cash Museum, full of memorabilia and photos of the legendary performer. From his ups to his downs, this museum features pretty much anything you'd want to know about him. The Lane Motor Museum, filled with badass European cars, is another worthy museum option.