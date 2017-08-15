Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 6: Beads & Voodoo in New Orleans
In the final installment of our Fluffy's Hot Spots series, Fluffy's Food Adventures star Gabriel Iglesias names three must-see places in the culturally rich city of New Orleans, the final stop of his Season 3 cross-country food tour.
First on the list is The National WWII Museum, which is definitely not for the faint of heart. Providing an in-depth look at what went down, this museum sits in New Orleans' Central Business District.
For a different museum experience, Iglesias also recommends checking out the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum to find out what really gives The Big Easy its unique vibe.
Rounding out the list is, of course, the French Quarter! Renowned for its lively Bourbon Street party scene, the oldest section of New Orleans is a can't-miss neighborhood filled with restaurants, bars and beads.
Catch the Season 3 finale of Fluffy's Food Adventures tonight at 10 PM on Fuse! Below, check out Episode 6 of Fluffy Off The Menu, featuring Cajun Fried Mac & Cheese Balls with Keith Kurtz in New Orleans:
