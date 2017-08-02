'Fluffy' Digs Into Atlanta's Juiciest Breakfast Dishes at Oy!
Say hello to Oy!, an Atlanta eatery that stands for "Overindulgent Yumminess" thanks to its reputation for giant, comforting portions of homestyle dishes. Fluffy's Food Adventures stars Gabe and Martin decided to stop by for breakfast while bringing 9 million Facebook followers along for the ride.
Owner Kevin Lambert quickly served up a jaw-dropping menu, starting with the French toast casserole that consisted of whipped cream cheese and butterscotch caramel chips. "I wish I could just put my face in there!" Martin exclaims.
If you thought that was intense, the two comedians were later offered 14-inch Oreo pancakes with chocolate and vanilla cream sauces, filled and topped with crushed Oreos.
But the party took a turn when wrestler and health nut Diamond Dallas Page tracked Gabe down and guilted him into eating an apple. "Why do I feel like I'm on an episode of Cheaters right now?" Gabe says.
Catch all-new episodes of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesdays at 10 PM on Fuse! Next, watch Gabe and Sublime Doughnuts founder Kamal Grant make crispy maple chicken donuts:
User Comments