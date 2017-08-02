'Fluffy' Digs Into Atlanta's Juiciest Breakfast Dishes at Oy!

Say hello to Oy!, an Atlanta eatery that stands for "Overindulgent Yumminess" thanks to its reputation for giant, comforting portions of homestyle dishes. Fluffy's Food Adventures stars Gabe and Martin decided to stop by for breakfast while bringing 9 million Facebook followers along for the ride.

Owner Kevin Lambert quickly served up a jaw-dropping menu, starting with the French toast casserole that consisted of whipped cream cheese and butterscotch caramel chips. "I wish I could just put my face in there!" Martin exclaims.