FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Show Clip

'Fluffy' Digs Into Atlanta's Juiciest Breakfast Dishes at Oy!

Over-the-top Oreo pancakes, cheeseburger omelettes and French toast casseroles take over Fluffy's most important meal of the day

    Say hello to Oy!, an Atlanta eatery that stands for "Overindulgent Yumminess" thanks to its reputation for giant, comforting portions of homestyle dishes. Fluffy's Food Adventures stars Gabe and Martin decided to stop by for breakfast while bringing 9 million Facebook followers along for the ride.

    Owner Kevin Lambert quickly served up a jaw-dropping menu, starting with the French toast casserole that consisted of whipped cream cheese and butterscotch caramel chips. "I wish I could just put my face in there!" Martin exclaims.

    If you thought that was intense, the two comedians were later offered 14-inch Oreo pancakes with chocolate and vanilla cream sauces, filled and topped with crushed Oreos.

    But the party took a turn when wrestler and health nut Diamond Dallas Page tracked Gabe down and guilted him into eating an apple. "Why do I feel like I'm on an episode of Cheaters right now?" Gabe says.

    Catch all-new episodes of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesdays at 10 PM on Fuse! Next, watch Gabe and Sublime Doughnuts founder Kamal Grant make crispy maple chicken donuts:

    Tags: 

    User Comments

    Advertisement

    Recommended

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Web Exclusive

    Puppet Hot Tub Aftershow Episode 4: Karrueche Tran

    Show Clip

    'Fluffy' Digs Into Atlanta's Juiciest Breakfast Dishes at Oy!

    August 02, 2017

    Episode Recap

    'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Recap: Season 3, Episode 4

    August 02, 2017

    Waterparks stopped by the Fuse Media Studio for a game of Punk Rock Pictionary and more.August 2017

    Photo of the Day: Waterparks Hit Fuse Studios

    A Comeback

    Jack White Confirms He's Working on Third Solo Album

    Kesha Announces Rainbow TourNews

    Kesha Announces Tour Dates for 'Rainbow' Album

    Sophie TurnerSinging Sensations

    Watch This New Trailer for Apple’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

    SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 29: Sia and Maddie Ziegler perform on stage during the opening night of her "Nostalgic for the PreseHoliday Spirit

    Sia's Next Album Will Be a Christmas Album

    Load More