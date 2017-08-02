Episode Recap
'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Recap: Season 3, Episode 4
Fluffy chows down on loaded pancakes and omelettes before hitting up Sublime Doughnuts for a "donut burger" monstrosity
Down south means down home cooking when Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and his team head to Atlanta. Breakfast is served with dixie-wrecked taters, cheeseburger omelets and Oreo pancakes. Fluffy also satisfies his sweet tooth with red velvet donuts and something called the “donut burger.”
Don't miss all-new episodes of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesdays at 10 PM on Fuse! Next, check out a clip from Fluffy's breakfast bonanza at popular Atlanta eatery Oy!:
User Comments