FUSE

Episode Recap

'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Recap: Season 3, Episode 5

The boys drop by Nashville for hot chicken, Turkish coffee, Kurdish pizza and more

    This week, Fluffy's Food Adventures traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, or "a more humid United Nations." Country superstars Big & Rich show Fluffy’s crew what hot chicken is all about. But the real treat comes when the guys get global and discover gems like Kurdish pizza, Turkish liquor and Ethiopian stews in a city full in both culture and music.

    Don't miss all-new episodes of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesdays at 10 PM on Fuse! Next, check out a clip from Gabe and Rick's visit to Nashville's Azadi International Food Market & Bakery, where the two tasted yummy Kurdish pizza:

