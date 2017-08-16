'Fluffy' Tries Chargrilled Oysters at New Orleans' Acme Oyster House

Greeted by the "greatest mothershucker" Michael Broadway, who boasts over 40 years of oyster shucking experience, the two comedians witnessed oysters served three ways: raw, fried and chargrilled.

No trip to New Orleans is complete without a taste of fresh oysters, so Fluffy's Food Adventures stars Gabe and Martin hit up famed seafood chain Acme Oyster House to scope out the goods.

Thanks to New Orleans oysters being raised in brackish water (mixture of fresh and salt water), the city's oysters taste cleaner and less salty. Broadway also explained that oysters are packed with minerals and protein, making for a healthy meal.

Until the boys opted for chargrilled, cheese-covered oysters, that is.

