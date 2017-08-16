Episode Recap
'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Recap: Season 3 Finale
In the last and final stop of Fluffy's cross-country food tour, the boys experience The Big Easy's Cajun cuisine and vibrant nightlife
No trip to NOLA is complete without the finest oysters and po'boys. But why stop there? Fluffy and his crew enjoy poutine fries and Boom Boom Shrimp, all while trying something new—like eating gator food. Major stops in the city include Saints & Sinners, Cafe Du Monde and Acme Oyster House.
