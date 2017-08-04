FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Extra

'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' First Date: Steve Aoki Meets His Puppet

"Can you make him look younger?," he jokes

In this installment of Puppet Sh!tshow First DatesSteve Aoki is pumped to meet little Steve for the first time. 

After doing a little jig with his puppet, the DJ/producer stares the little guy in the face and calls it the "Old Steve Aoki." "He’s like a homeless Steve Aoki version, that’s 55 years old," Aoki, who is totally cool with the look, adds. 

Don't miss The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesdays at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Next, watch Karrueche Tran meet "Baby K" on last week's episode of Puppet Sh!tshow First Dates below.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Hot Song

Stream Rae Sremmurd's Trippy 'Perplexing Pegasus' Song: Stream Here

Lollapalooza 2017

Atlas Genius Play Emoji Tower at Lolla, Talk New Single '63 Days'

Behind the Scenes

Big & Rich, Ethiopian Classics & Kurdish Pizza Await 'Fluffy' in Nashville

August 04, 2017

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 18: Prodigy from Mobb Deep performs at Le Trianon on June 18, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by David WolNews

Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy's Cause of Death Revealed

Web Extra

Steve Aoki: 'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' First Date

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Lorde performs onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1 at Randall's Island on JuneOn the Scene

Day 1 of Lollapalooza 2017 Cut Short Due to Extreme Weather

CHICAGO - JUL 29: General atmosphere of day two at Lollapalooza on July 29, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael HickLollapalooza 2017

Watch Lollapalooza 2017 Live Right Here

Watch

Lorde's 'Perfect Places' Video Takes Us on a Dream Vacation

Load More