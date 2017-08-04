'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' First Date: Steve Aoki Meets His Puppet

In this installment of Puppet Sh!tshow First Dates, Steve Aoki is pumped to meet little Steve for the first time.

After doing a little jig with his puppet, the DJ/producer stares the little guy in the face and calls it the "Old Steve Aoki." "He’s like a homeless Steve Aoki version, that’s 55 years old," Aoki, who is totally cool with the look, adds.