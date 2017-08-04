Web Extra
'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' First Date: Steve Aoki Meets His Puppet
"Can you make him look younger?," he jokes
August 4, 2017
In this installment of Puppet Sh!tshow First Dates, Steve Aoki is pumped to meet little Steve for the first time.
After doing a little jig with his puppet, the DJ/producer stares the little guy in the face and calls it the "Old Steve Aoki." "He’s like a homeless Steve Aoki version, that’s 55 years old," Aoki, who is totally cool with the look, adds.
