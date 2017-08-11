'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' First Date: Terry Crews Meets His Puppet

Actor Terry Crews is in for a huge (or in this case mini) surprise. Before reenacting an outrageous run-in with a psycho landlady and a pregnant woman, Crews' puppet and the real actor are coming together in this installment of Puppet Sh!tshow First Dates.

Admiring his super lifelike marionette, Crews hilariously suggests getting some animatronics, so "Little Terry" can do the well-known Terry Crews pec dance with his miniature chest too. “You got to put a little power pecs in there,” he says after doing the chest move himself.