FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Extra

'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' First Date: Wilmer Valderrama Meets His Puppet

"What's better than one Wilmer?... Two"

Here's the moment of truth. Executive producer and star of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Wilmer Valderrama meets his "tanned" mini twin—because "what's better than one Wilmer?" Watch above as Wilmer cackles in disbelief, calling the puppet "more handsome than I expected him to be." 

Don't miss the The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow season finale Tuesday at 10:30 PM where Wilmer's puppet might cause some mischief. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Next, watch the marionette get hung up on one fire and wood joke and let his inner thoughts get the best of him below.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Powerful

20 Most Empowering Kesha Lyrics From 'Rainbow'

Web Extra

Wilmer Valderrama: 'Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow' First Date

Recap

Big Freedia Career Highlights Over the Past Five Seasons

Recap

Love & Bounce Music: Big Freedia & Devon's Relationship Over the Years

Behind the Scenes

First Look: 'Fluffy' Finale Goes Big in The Big Easy

August 11, 2017

Classic Photos

Happy B'Day Hip-Hop: A Timeline of Hip-Hop Fashion

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Music group BTS attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las VegNews

BTS Announce New Music in September With 'Love Yourself' Poster

COLOGNE, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Taylor Swift performs during 'The 1989 World Tour' night 1 at Lanxess Arena on June 19, 2015 in CList

The 19 Wildest Onstage Fan Attacks Caught on Camera

Load More