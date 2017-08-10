'K-Stop' Podcast: DAY6, Wanna One, Winner, Celebrating Girls' Generation's 10th Anniversary

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond. Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every week, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 74 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop dives into... --Winner's double single return with "Love Me Love Me" and "Island"

-DAY6's new August release "What Can I Do"

-The debut of 'Produce 101' Season 2 group Wanna One with "Energetic" Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we celebrate Girls' Generation's 10th anniversary by reviewing their new album 'Holiday Night' featuring the singles "All Night" and "Holiday," while recounting the iconic group's history and decade together. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.