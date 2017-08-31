FUSE

Podcast

'K-Stop' Podcast: HyunA, VIXX LR, Jackson, and KCON 2017 Los Angeles Recap

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every week, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 72 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:


This week, K-Stop discusses...

-HyunA's return with "Babe" off her Following EP
-The return of VIXX sub-unit VIXX LR with "Whisper"
-GOT7's Jackson's solo debut, "Papillon"

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we give a recap and rundown of KCON 2017 Los Angeles, including exclusive insider bits about the festival, standout acts, who we interviewed, what it was like behind the scenes and more. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Listen now and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Jeff and Tina on Twitter, or join the conversation using the #KStop hashtag!

Find Jeff on Twitter at @Jeff__Benjamin!
Find Tina on Twitter at  @hey_tinaaa!

Listen to last week's episode featuring discussion on Taeyang, Jessica, Boyfriend and what goes on behind the scenes at KCON 2017 Los Angeles:

