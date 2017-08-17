'K-Stop' Podcast: Taeyang, Boyfriend, Jessica, The KCON 2017 Los Angels Insiders Guide

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond. Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every week, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 75 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop discusses... -Taeyang's comeback album White Night with its lead singles "Wake Me Up" and "Darling"

-Boyfriend's long-awaited return with "Star" off their Never End EP

-Jessica celebrating her 10-year anniversary in K-pop with My Decade and its single "Summer Storm" Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we welcome Winnie Galbadores, the programming manager for KCON and co-host of the #KCONLiveChat, who gives us in the insider's guide to how KCON 2017 Los Angeles is created and planned, as well as what festivalgoers need to attend. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.