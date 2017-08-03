FUSE

Interview

Kirstin Desperately Wants the 'Amazing' Shania Twain to Sing at Her Wedding

The singer and bride-to-be plans her fantasy wedding party, featuring Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift as maids of honor

With her wedding right around the corner, singer/songwriter Kirstin of a cappella group Pentatonix sat down with Fuse to discuss what her fantasy wedding party would entail.

Naming both Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift as ideal candidates for the coveted maid of honor role, Kirstin explains, "Taylor Swift, I know she throws so many parties that I feel like she would just totally do a great job. And I feel like Selena's a fun vibe and...really nice and put together."

As for who'd take over wedding planning duties, the 25-year-old ultimately went with Kim Kardashian, who seems focused on "specifics" and would excel at locking down details.

But the person who had our bride-to-be most excited was the fantasy wedding performer—the legendary Shania Twain. "She's amazing," Kirstin gushes. "I would love her to sing at the wedding. Just putting that into the atmosphere, and maybe then it will happen in real life!"

Next, get to know Kirstin better as she answers random questions from an oversized origami fortune teller:

