Andrew McMahon Talks Dancey 'So Close' Single, Slowly Writing a Musical

Fuse friend Andrew McMahon sat down with us at Lollapalooza 2017 to play a round of our new festival game, Emoji Tower. The primary vocalist and writer for Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and most recently solo as Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, watch McMahon pick his own interview questions while trying not to knock over the tower.

Above, McMahon reflects on why his wife and daughter keep him grounded, and why his 2014 song "Cecilia and the Satellite," named after his then-newborn daughter, is his favorite of all his singles. But which of his tracks is the best to dance to? McMahon says new single "So Close" is "a dance party and a half!"