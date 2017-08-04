FUSE

Lollapalooza 2017

Atlas Genius Play Emoji Tower at Lollapalooza 2017, Talk New Single '63 Days' & More

We let the Jeffery brothers pick their own interview questions by playing our Emoji Tower game at Lollapalooza day 1. But can they get through the interview without the tower falling?

Fuse caught up with the Atlas Genius brothers at Lollapalooza 2017, but we wanted to avoid the typical interview so we let the guys pick their own questions–sort of. Behold, Fuse's emoji tower! Each block is labeled with a different emoji and question. As Keith and Michael Jeffery each take a block, and try to keep the tower standing, they have to answer the random question on that block.

Above, watch the guys read us the last text message they received, explain the meaning of their just-released single "63 Days", reveal the craziest thing they've done while drinking, and more.

Watch the Atlas Genius interview above, then check out our Wiz Khalifa interview from his Lollapalooza 2017 dressing room, where the rapper talks about being in Charli XCX's amazing "Boys" video, MMA training and maybe getting Snoop Dogg in the ring:

