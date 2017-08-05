Bibi Bourelly Talks Soul-Baring Upcoming 'BOY' Live EP, Missing Lorde's Lolla Set
Fuse caught up with R&B singer and songwriter Bibi Bourelly at Lollapalooza 2017 to play our Emoji Tower game. Watch Bibi pick her own interview questions while attempting to keep the tower of emojified blocks standing.
Above, Bibi reveals how she spent her first big paycheck, which may have come after she wrote "Bitch Better Have My Money" and "Higher" for Rihanna. *nail polish emoji*
Plus, Bibi speaks candidly about her upcoming project BOY, a live studio EP and four-part performance video, with seven intimate acoustic shows. "I bare my soul [on 'BOY']...I'm pretty transparent when it comes to my emotions...So there's not really a risk that compares to that."
Watch our full interview with Bibi Bourelly at Lollapalooza above, then below check out our Lolla interview with Wiz Khalifa where he talks about his cameo in Charli XCX's new "Boys" video and sparring with his buddy Snoop Dogg:
User Comments