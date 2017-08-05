Bibi Bourelly Talks Soul-Baring Upcoming 'BOY' Live EP, Missing Lorde's Lolla Set

Fuse caught up with R&B singer and songwriter Bibi Bourelly at Lollapalooza 2017 to play our Emoji Tower game. Watch Bibi pick her own interview questions while attempting to keep the tower of emojified blocks standing.

Above, Bibi reveals how she spent her first big paycheck, which may have come after she wrote "Bitch Better Have My Money" and "Higher" for Rihanna. *nail polish emoji*