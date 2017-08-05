FUSE

Lollapalooza 2017

Bishop Briggs Calls Pink 'Goals For All Life,' Talks Opening for Coldplay

At Lollapalooza 2017, Briggs tells us about the headspace she was in while writing her self-titled debut EP and shares which artists continue to influence her

On location at Lollapalooza 2017, Fuse caught up with indie-pop singer Bishop Briggs who brought her positive and enthusiastic energy backstage. Talking to us before her set, Briggs excitingly tells us she wishes she was at Lollapalooza everyday because she's surrounded by so many inspiring artists. 

Briggs' self-titled debut EP dropped earlier this year and she spoke with us about trying to come from an empowering place while writing the last song she added, despite feeling the complete opposite. "I think it's important that whenever you write, you write from a more vulnerable place," says the 25-year-old. "And you pretend that nobody will hear what you're writing about."

Above, watch the London-born, LA-based singer talk about her music inspirations from Alabama Shakes to Kanye WestPink covering her single "River" and being a huge inspiration as well as goals for all life.

Briggs also recalls the advice Chris Martin of Coldplay gave on her final day as an open on A Head Full of Dreams Tour. "Chris said to me 'you don't want to be an opener forever' and to dream bigger and to push yourself. And It was hard to hear that in the moment," she says. 

Watch the interview in full above, then check out Tegan and Sara give us the lowdown on a special 10th anniversary edition of their The Con album and more while playing our "stressful" Emoji Tower game below.

