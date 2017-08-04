Cheat Codes Praise Demi Lovato, Debate NY Vs. Chicago Pizza at Lollapalooza 2017
Dance music trio Cheat Codes effortlessly made the entire Lollapalooza 2017 crowd bounce, but can they make it through Fuse's Emoji Tower game without the blocks crashing down? We caught up with the guys at Lolla where they fearlessly picked random interview questions, block-by-block, emoji-by-emoji.
Above, watch Cheat Codes reveal what they spent their first big paycheck on, what TV shows they're currently binge-watching, and what it was like collaborating with Demi Lovato on their hit "No Promises."
"Demi was the first female vocalist we ever worked with...She was really cool...Very talented," Cheat Codes' Trevor Dahl says about working with the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker. Watch the guys' full interview above.
Below, watch our Lollapalooza 2017 interview with "Lights Down Low" singer/songwriter MAX, who Cheat Codes call a "good friend" in their interview up top.
User Comments