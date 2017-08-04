Cheat Codes Praise Demi Lovato, Debate NY Vs. Chicago Pizza at Lollapalooza 2017

Dance music trio Cheat Codes effortlessly made the entire Lollapalooza 2017 crowd bounce, but can they make it through Fuse's Emoji Tower game without the blocks crashing down? We caught up with the guys at Lolla where they fearlessly picked random interview questions, block-by-block, emoji-by-emoji.

Above, watch Cheat Codes reveal what they spent their first big paycheck on, what TV shows they're currently binge-watching, and what it was like collaborating with Demi Lovato on their hit "No Promises."