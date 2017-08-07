Joey Bada$$ Drops Exclusive News on Aaron Rose, Talks 'All-Amerikkkan Bada$$'

Rapper and actor Joey Bada$$ dropped by the Fuse tent at Lollapalooza 2017 to give fans a bit more insight into his latest album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$. Released in April, the project earned the 22-year-old widespread acclaim for its unabashed social and political commentary.

Explaining that he gained a lot of clarity during the making of All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, the Brooklyn native wanted the album to accurately reflect his true experiences in today's social climate. "I believe that this is a body of work that people will forever be able to revisit and be able to check the temperature of 'right now,'" he tells Fuse. "I don't care if you don't want my social commentary...This is what's going through my head 24/7, so I'm going to talk about that."