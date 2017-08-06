Léon Shares Details on 'Surround Me' Video, Says New Single Coming During Emoji Tower

Fresh off of her Lollapalooza 2017 set, Léon joined Fuse back stage for a little Emoji Tower action. Tackling the jumbo tower— the singer takes a chance at the challenge and discusses topics from her next music video, next single and the message she wants to be received from her music all while impressively giving us her best robot dance moves.

After busting a quick move, Léon explained the message she hopes people obtain from her music. "If people can relate and appreciate me being dramatic and writing silly love songs then I guess I'm happy," she says. "As long as people can relate."