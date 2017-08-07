FUSE

Lollapalooza 2017

Lil Yachty On Recording 'Teenage Dream,' Diplo Collab & More at Lollapalooza

The "Minnesota" rapper also tells Fuse how eager he was to see Maggie Rogers and tempted to miss his set for Sampha

Before a massive audience flooded Lil Yachty's set at Lollapalooza 2017 to bop to tracks like "Bentley Coupe" and "Minnesota,"  the rapper spoke to us about who he's looking forward to see perform and details on his recently released debut album Teenage Dreams

Despite feeling exhausted and with hopes to catch rays of sunshine for "some solar energy," Lil Boat rushed to Lolla to watch pop singer Maggie Rogers perform. "I was rushing from the airport and caught the last song," he says. He also added wanting to see the soulful Londoner Sampha and considered missing his own set to sing along. 

The 19-year-old tells Fuse, working on Teenage Emotions was a hectic process. Between being on the road, doing three tours and working out of different studios, the overall process was exhausting. He plans to do it differently for the next album. “I believe for my next studio album, I'ma really work close and tight. I want to work in one remote location and really like focus on my album.”

Watch the interview in full above and see what Yachty had to say about working with Diplo on "Forever Young." Speaking of Maggie Rogers, watch the up-and-coming pop singer/songwriter make the cutest present for her college friend and fellow Firefly Fest performer, Fletcher.

Check more artist interviews, show reviews, and coverage from Lollapalooza 2017 here.

