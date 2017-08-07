FUSE

Lollapalooza 2017

London Grammar on 'Truth is a Beautiful Thing' Risks, Working With Director Tony Kaye

The British trio describe working with Adele producer Greg Kurstin (their first time leaving London for production) and not knowing what "throwing shade" means

Fuse caught up with London Grammar at Lollapalooza 2017 where the English group sat down to play our emoji tower game and pick their own interview questions. Above, watch the electronic-pop trio pick between New York pizza and Chicago pizza, but also reflect on recording their latest album Truth is a Beautiful Thing.

Speaking of the biggest risk they took on the album, guitarist Dan Rothman says "we did a little trip to America where we worked with [producer] Greg Kurstin...That was kind of uncharted territory for us. We had never left London before to produce anything."

Plus the trio talk about working with famous British director and visual artist Tony Kaye (1998's American History X) on their joint music videos "Oh Woman" and "Oh Man."

Check out all of Fuse's coverage from Lollapalooza 2017, and below watch a throwback interview with London Grammar from three years ago at Lollapalooza 2014 to see how far they've come:

