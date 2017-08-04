FUSE

Lollapalooza 2017

Watch MAX Balance His Emoji Tower, Reveal Message Behind 'Lights Down Low'

The singer ALMOST avoids toppling Fuse's Emoji Tower as he answers questions about exercise, dancing and the coolest people in his phone

The latest Lollapalooza 2017 artist to accept Fuse's Emoji Tower challenge was none other than MAX, the multitalented singer, actor and dancer whose single "Lights Down Low" racked up nearly 9 million Youtube views. Carefully extracting each emoji block, MAX answered as many questions as he could without toppling the entire tower.

On the inspiration behind "Lights Down Low," he revealed that he'd written it for his wife, who helped him become more secure with himself. "That's something that I always want people to embrace as well. This song represents love for us—and love in every way, no matter if you're transgender, bisexual, straight or gay...Love should be a human right always," he says.

Taking his chances with the Cool Guy Emoji, MAX was asked to list off the coolest artists in his phone. Name-dropping acts like Lil Uzi Vert and Rancid's Tim Armstrong, the 25-year-old gave shout outs to the artists who continue to inspire him everyday.

Watch MAX tackle questions on exercise, writer's block and dancing before his Emoji Tower's unfortunate demise, and be sure to follow all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage at Lollapalooza 2017!

Next, check out Fuse's interview with fellow Lolla act Cheat Codes, who are big fans of MAX:

