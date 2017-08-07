FUSE

Lollapalooza 2017

Machine Gun Kelly Describes What It Felt Like Performing Linkin Park's 'Numb'

"Singing that song, I don't know if I was on a spaceship. I don't know if I was at Lollapalooza. I don't know if I'm in Chicago," the rapper tells Fuse

After touring Europe for six weeks, Machine Gun Kelly returned stateside for his highly anticipated Lollapalooza 2017 set, during which he paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington. MGK's set included an emotional performance of Linkin Park's 2003 hit "Numb," a powerful moment that caused the 27-year-old to shed tears.

"I really did think it was sweat for a minute. I do just remember having that moment where, like, you know when your heart churns?" the rapper recalls. "You know you have those moments where you're like, 'I'm so elated that I'm not even on planet Earth.' Singing that song, I don't know if I was on a spaceship. I don't know if I was at Lollapalooza. I don't know if I'm in Chicago. All I know is...that feeling when you're first a kid and you connected with a song—that place. I found that place again today on that stage."

MGK went on to explain his ultimate goal of leaving an artistic impact, whether it's through his music, live shows or fashion. Hoping to continuously inspire his fans to express themselves in any shape or form, he shouted out menswear designer John Varvatos, whose vision has allowed the rapper to up his stage aesthetic.

"We were two rock 'n' roll guys who were meant to meet," MGK says. "It's been a great relationship. I'm a Disney queen, like, what the fuck!" 

