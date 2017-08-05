Perry Farrell Lists Top 5 Lollapalooza Moments, Details New Gaming App

The 26-year-old festival has had incredible unforgettable moments that only festival founder Perry Farrell can recollect. We sat down with the Jane's Addiction frontman backstage during day 2 of Lollapalooza 2017 as he shared five of many memories.

Above, watch Farrell list moments from watching Lady Gaga stage dive in a see through stocking to "a really long orgy," adding a third day to Lollapalooza's South American iteration and a new interactive gaming app.