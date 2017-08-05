Perry Farrell Lists Top 5 Lollapalooza Moments, Details New Gaming App
The 26-year-old festival has had incredible unforgettable moments that only festival founder Perry Farrell can recollect. We sat down with the Jane's Addiction frontman backstage during day 2 of Lollapalooza 2017 as he shared five of many memories.
Above, watch Farrell list moments from watching Lady Gaga stage dive in a see through stocking to "a really long orgy," adding a third day to Lollapalooza's South American iteration and a new interactive gaming app.
Jane Says is an interactive gaming challenge that can be found in the Lollapalooza app where one can win prizes to see the fest in various locations and become involved with local and global initiatives.
Below, watch Farrell tell Fuse how he conceived the very first Lolla in 1991 and what the word "Lollapalooza" actually means. Catch all of Fuse's Lollapalooza 2017 coverage all weekend here.
User Comments