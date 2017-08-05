FUSE

Lollapalooza 2017

Tegan and Sara Talk 'The Con X' Covers Album, Crazy Drinking Stories at Lollapalooza

Indie-pop's favorite twins give us the lowdown on a special 10th anniversary edition of their 'The Con' album and more while playing our "stressful" Emoji Tower game

Before indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara's incredible and inclusive set at Lollapalooza 2017, they stopped by to chat and play our Emoji Tower game, picking their own interview questions. Can they make it through the interview without tipping the tower?

Above, watch music's favorite twin sisters slide out emojified blocks and talk about sampling old country classics, crazy drinking stories, and their upcoming The Con X: Covers album. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of their The Con album, the album featuring 14 bands handpicked by the twins, covering the tracks from the 2007 original.

The anniversary album drops in October and the coolest part is all proceeds from the project are going to their Tegan And Sara Foundation, their initiative to fund and amplify the voices of women and girls in the LGBTQ community.

Watch Tegan and Sara hilariously play our Emoji Tower game above, and below watch a special Tegan and Sarah feature celebrating their continued fight for LGBTQ equality and progress:

