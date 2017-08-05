Tegan and Sara Talk 'The Con X' Covers Album, Crazy Drinking Stories at Lollapalooza

Before indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara's incredible and inclusive set at Lollapalooza 2017, they stopped by to chat and play our Emoji Tower game, picking their own interview questions. Can they make it through the interview without tipping the tower?

Above, watch music's favorite twin sisters slide out emojified blocks and talk about sampling old country classics, crazy drinking stories, and their upcoming The Con X: Covers album. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of their The Con album, the album featuring 14 bands handpicked by the twins, covering the tracks from the 2007 original.