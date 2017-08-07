Tove Lo Shares Info on 'Fire Fade' Short Film, New 'Lady Wood' Phase Two Album

Tove Lo released her "Fairy Dust" short film last October, which served as a visual first chapter of her album Lady Wood. Back in June Tove Lo told Fuse a second chapter, "Fire Fade," was coming. This weekend at Lolla she gave us new details about what to expect when "Fire Fade" drops at the end of August!

Swedish pop singer/songwriter Tove Lo sat down to chat with us at Lollapalooza 2017 right before her day four set. Revealing how she plans to get ready for her Lolla set, Tove Lo says "breathing some steam, doing my vocal exercises...and dance around with my band!"

"It's probably the most physically exhausting and challenging thing I've ever done." Think of the spinning room set from *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" video, "but way more intense," Tove says, giggling.

The singer also filled us in on her next album, Lady Wood (Phase Two), saying it will be out "later this year" and will be "a bit more all over the place, in a good way." Watch our full interview above, including Tove remembering being "starstruck" by Wiz Khalifa when she worked with him on their collab "Influence."

