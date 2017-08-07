FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Lollapalooza 2017

Tove Lo Shares Info on 'Fire Fade' Short Film, New 'Lady Wood' Phase Two Album

On location at Lollapalooza 2017, the Swedish singer/songwriter shares new details about her second short film, her next album, phase two of her 'Lady Wood' project, and when we can expect both!

Swedish pop singer/songwriter Tove Lo sat down to chat with us at Lollapalooza 2017 right before her day four set. Revealing how she plans to get ready for her Lolla set, Tove Lo says "breathing some steam, doing my vocal exercises...and dance around with my band!"

Tove Lo released her "Fairy Dust" short film last October, which served as a visual first chapter of her album Lady WoodBack in June Tove Lo told Fuse a second chapter, "Fire Fade," was coming. This weekend at Lolla she gave us new details about what to expect when "Fire Fade" drops at the end of August!

"It's probably the most physically exhausting and challenging thing I've ever done." Think of the spinning room set from *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" video, "but way more intense," Tove says, giggling.

The singer also filled us in on her next album, Lady Wood (Phase Two), saying it will be out "later this year" and will be "a bit more all over the place, in a good way." Watch our full interview above, including Tove remembering being "starstruck" by Wiz Khalifa when she worked with him on their collab "Influence."

Don't miss all of Fuse's Lollapalooza 2017 coverage and interviews, and below watch a throwback Tove Lo interview with us at Bonnaroo 2015 where she talks about her style inspirations, festival style and more:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Lollapalooza 2017

Machine Gun Kelly Describes What It Felt Like Performing Linkin Park's 'Numb'

Lollapalooza 2017

Tove Lo Previews 'Fire Fade' Short Film, 'Lady Wood' Phase Two Album

Lollapalooza 2017

Joey Bada$$ Drops Exclusive News on Aaron Rose, Talks 'All-Amerikkkan Bada$$'

Live Shots

Lollapalooza 2017: The Best Live Photos

Lollapalooza 2017

Lil Yachty On Recording 'Teenage Dream,' Diplo Collab & More at Lollapalooza

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Aaron Carter arrives at the 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in CarNews

Read Aaron Carter's Candid Letter About His Sexuality

Watch

Diplo & Calvin Harris Start Twitter Feud in 'What Would Diplo Do?'

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Actor Chris Pratt (R) and his wife actress Anna Faris attend the UK screening of "Guardians of tNews

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Announce Separation

Load More