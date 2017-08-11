Lollapalooza 2017: Recap
Despite day 1 being cut short due to extreme weather, it's safe to say Lollapalooza 2017 went out with a bang and was filled with unforgettable festivals moments.
Above, watch a recap and get a little slice of the action that went down in Grant Park featuring the roller skate rink, mist stations, good eats and even a marriage proposal. Also, catch interview highlights of artists such as Léon, MAX, Zara Larsson, Cheat Codes and more playing the Fuse Emoji Tower.
Below, watch Fuse host and YouTube star Arnold Telagaarta as he hit the grounds of Grant Park and virtually flew around Lollapalooza.
Next, see what festival-goers had to say when Arnold asked about denims versus jeans at Lollapalooza 2017. Check out all of Fuse's coverage, artist interviews and more from Lollapalooza 2017 here.
