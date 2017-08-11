Lollapalooza 2017: Recap

Despite day 1 being cut short due to extreme weather, it's safe to say Lollapalooza 2017 went out with a bang and was filled with unforgettable festivals moments.

Above, watch a recap and get a little slice of the action that went down in Grant Park featuring the roller skate rink, mist stations, good eats and even a marriage proposal. Also, catch interview highlights of artists such as Léon, MAX, Zara Larsson, Cheat Codes and more playing the Fuse Emoji Tower.