Wiz Khalifa Talks Charli XCX 'Boys' Cameo, Sparring With Snoop Dogg & More

We kicked it with Wiz Khalifa before he stepped on set at Lollapalooza 2017 to discuss breaking records with his hit single "See You Again," making a cameo in Charlie XCX's "Boys" video and more.

After expressing how it's been years since he rocked a stage like this and how dope his fans are with the success of "See You Again," Khalifa gave us the deets on how he ended up in the Charli XCX-directed "Boys" video.

"Like our camps are cool with each other. So when she was doing the video I guess the idea was just to have all different types of, you know, guys in the video. So me being wild kind of fun and crazy, I was just you know that was the one I landed on. I like my scene."