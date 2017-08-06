Zara Larsson Plays Emoji Tower at Lollapalooza, Talks New Music & Songwriting

Pop star Zara Larsson participated in the Fuse Emoji Tower challenge this weekend at Lollapalooza 2017 and was pretty excited to pick out the blocks labeled with a different emoji and question. Larsson answers a slew of questions, while cautiously pulling and trying her best not make the tower tumble.

Above, watch the 19-year-old talk about which tracks of hers have enough sass to dance to, how writing songs gets the wheels spinning in her head, which deceased artist she wishes she could collaborate with, pre-show rituals, superstitions and more.