FUSE

Lollapalooza 2017

Zara Larsson Plays Emoji Tower at Lollapalooza, Talks New Music & Songwriting

Watch the singer/songwriter pick her own interview questions in our Emoji Tower game at Lollapalooza 2017 and reveal plans for new music

Pop star Zara Larsson participated in the Fuse Emoji Tower challenge this weekend at Lollapalooza 2017 and was pretty excited to pick out the blocks labeled with a different emoji and question. Larsson answers a slew of questions, while cautiously pulling and trying her best not make the tower tumble.

Above, watch the 19-year-old talk about which tracks of hers have enough sass to dance to, how writing songs gets the wheels spinning in her head, which deceased artist she wishes she could collaborate with, pre-show rituals, superstitions and more.

After recently releasing her second studio album So Good, the Swedish vocalist confirms she has not started on her next album just yet, but she plans to very soon. Watch Larsson play our game above, and below watch her discuss the importance of featuring a black gay couple in her "Symphony" video.

Check out more of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Lollapalooza 2017 including show reviews, artist interviews, and much more throughout all four days. 

Lollapalooza 2017

