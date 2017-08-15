2007 Throwback: My Chemical Romance Recall 'Terrifying Experience' Opening for Muse

Thanks to Muse, fellow veteran rock band My Chemical Romance became the first American rock group to perform at London's new Wembley Stadium back in 2007. Speaking to Fuse, Gerard Way explained just how overwhelming it was to play in the legendary venue.

"It was the single most terrifying experience of my life. Seventy-five thousand Muse fans in England in the most hardcore place that you can see that band. It was so amazing, though," he says.