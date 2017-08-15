FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

2007 Throwback: My Chemical Romance Recall 'Terrifying Experience' Opening for Muse

Taking Back Sunday also drop in during Gerard Way's chat with Fuse

Thanks to Muse, fellow veteran rock band My Chemical Romance became the first American rock group to perform at London's new Wembley Stadium back in 2007. Speaking to Fuse, Gerard Way explained just how overwhelming it was to play in the legendary venue.

"It was the single most terrifying experience of my life. Seventy-five thousand Muse fans in England in the most hardcore place that you can see that band. It was so amazing, though," he says.

Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara also dropped in to say hello, explaining that his and Way's bands are always the first to listen to each other's newly recorded albums.

Keep the throwback vibes going with Fuse's 2004 interview discussing My Chemical Romance's seminal album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Toronto, Canada - September, 18 2015 - Robert Eggers and Anya Taylor-Joy, director and star respectively of THE WITCH, terr

'Nosferatu' Remake Is Close To Casting Anya Taylor-Joy

Interview

2007 Throwback: My Chemical Romance Recall 'Terrifying Experience' Opening for Muse

News

Melanie Martinez's Next Album Will Come With a Feature Film

In-Depth

The Complete Guide to BTS' 'Love Yourself' Comeback: Highlight Video Revealed

Welcome Back!

Brand New to Return With 'Very Limited' Fifth Album

New Video

Watch Wale's Summery My Love' Video With Dua Lipa, Major Lazer & WizKid

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis AnNews

Taylor Swift Thanks Attorneys in Statement Following Groping Case Verdict

First Look

'Big Freedia' Season Six Trailer: First Look at the Explosive New Season

Load More