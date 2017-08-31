TBT 2010: LCD Soundsystem Recorded 'This Is Happening' in an All-White Mansion

Reuniting after five years, Brooklyn-based rock act LCD Soundsystem is set to drop their fourth studio album, American Dream, on September 1. Take a look back at frontman James Murphy's 2010 interview with Fuse, in which he discussed the unconventional recording studio for the band's third album, This Is Happening.

"We thought it'd be funny to be very rock 'n' roll and have a mansion with a pool and everybody wear white and have a cook," he says. "It was a great place to be. Lived there for three months...Lived, worked, swam, loved, cried, died a little."