#TBT 2010: LCD Soundsystem Recorded 'This Is Happening' in an All-White Mansion

"It was a great place to be. Lived there for three months...Lived, worked, swam, loved, cried, died a little," James Murphy tells Fuse

Reuniting after five years, Brooklyn-based rock act LCD Soundsystem is set to drop their fourth studio album, American Dream, on September 1. Take a look back at frontman James Murphy's 2010 interview with Fuse, in which he discussed the unconventional recording studio for the band's third album, This Is Happening.

"We thought it'd be funny to be very rock 'n' roll and have a mansion with a pool and everybody wear white and have a cook," he says. "It was a great place to be. Lived there for three months...Lived, worked, swam, loved, cried, died a little."

Murphy also explained how LCD Soundsystem linked up with director Spike Jonze for "Drunk Girls," a video that consisted of only one take and featured a room full of eggs, fire extinguishers and Roman candles.

Next, check out Fuse's interview with indietronica group Little Dragon at Lollapalooza 2017, where the Swedish musicians showed off their robot dance moves after playing Fuse Emoji Tower:

